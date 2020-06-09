Rosalía reinterprets the lament of Chavela Vargas

Music

After having unveiled electric “TKN”, alongside Travis Scott, there was a week, the singer Catalan is back with an acoustic version of the famous theme “La Llorona” by Chavela Vargas. Rosalía had already played this title on the shelf of the tv-show mexican “Se Agradece” the 31st of may last, in tribute to the care staff in the front line during the pandemic of the Covid-19. For the occasion, a selection of artists for the most part hispanic, such as Maluma, J Balvin, or Ana Torroja, joined the event. Today the phenomenon of pop flamenco reveals an interpretation acoustic rending of the classic of the mexican singer Chavela Vargas in a minimalist décor draped in azure.