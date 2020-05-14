Rosalía she will do a featuring with the american superstar Drake ? – Latina

On the 26th of January last, the famous stadium Staples Center in Los Angeles has hosted the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards where Rosalía has once again proven that his talent had no limits. In fact, if the Spanish singer was named in the prestigious category of the revelation of the year prize that she has not won she has been rewarded for his opus El Mal Querer in the category of best album of rock in Latin. It must be said that for the past several months, the 26 year old artist continues to hit. Became the first Spanish artist to be rewarded at the MTV Video Music Awards last August, she has even recently announced that his third album would come out in 2020. Recorded between Barcelona and Los Angeles, this album will be released in 2020, as reported by the american media W Magazine. Successful stunning, which is driving thousands of fans to follow it day after day. And the least we can say is that they are not missed the last shot where you can see the star on Instagram…

Rosalía featuring with Drake ?

In fact, the u.s. superstar Drake and Rosalía gave the kick-off to Fashion Week in New York during the parade Nike. A moment immortalized, and then published on Instagram by the rapper himself. In the legend, the interpreter In My Feelings and simply wrote : “The head of Sant Esteve Sesrovires” that translates to “The head of San Esteban de Sasroviras” the municipality of Barcelona where the singer was born.

What trigger rumors of a collaboration with internet users. “I love this combo”commented the singer Romeo Santos in the release, while fans have launched : “Drake and Rosalía, my dream”“I hope that something is getting ready”, “A future collaboration ?”. For now, the two artists did not respond to the fans. Prepare-they really have something or are they only accomplices ? Case to follow…