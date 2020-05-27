Rosalia Tease The Release Of “TKN” Collab With Travis Scott

Rosalía has illuminated our lives in full pandemic of the Covid-19 with the release of the song “Dolerme” and it could make now our déconfinement more tolerable. She tease the release of a new song with Travis Scott. Alex says it all.

Rosalía featuring Travis Scott on the single ” TKN “

” Dolerme“the single Rosalía released in full containment, demonstrated the richness of his music and his undeniable talent. The song has accompanied us during this period where we could not leave our home. Today, the young artist we tease a new song, a collaboration with american rapper Travis Scott. The two artists have already worked together when Scott was a guest on the remix of his title” Highest In The Room“. Now, he returns the compliment by coming to participate in a title of the pearl-hispanic. On Instagram, the singer has teasé the upcoming release of” TKN” by posting a photo of the two artists and our level of expectation has gone !

Was when a new concert Rosalía in France ?

Rosalía is placed in December 2019 in France with a concert at the Salle Pleyel, but it could be coming back soon. A few weeks ago, it teasait the potential release of new music in July. She had made a post to Instagram with a simple date : July 3, 2020. New album ? New EP ? Announcement of a tour ? We do not always know more but one thing is for sure, we are looking forward to see what it returns !