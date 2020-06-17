Rosalie and Travis Scott beats records with “TKN” – Actu Rosalia

By
Kim Lee
-
0
11


Rosalie and Travis Scott have won the public. A couple of weeks ago, the two artists left their new collaboration “TKN”. This song that mixes pop and R & b is marked by the verses in English but also in Spanish. The clip, which accompanies the new song, has been viewed over 26 million times on Youtube.

The first weekend after the launch of the title, “TKN” he has listened to more than 7.3 million times in the discharge of the platforms. Today Rosalie and Travis Scott are well-positioned in second place in the ranking Billboard Hot Latin Songs. For Rosalia, this is the second time that one of his pieces can be found on the podium of the classification.

