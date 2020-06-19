Rose and Jack, a story of travel, of emancipation and of sinking

In this season of the Love Story is dedicated to the couples of the film, the couples of fiction, that have marked us on the screen, what we have been dreaming or simply thinking about our conception of love. To talk about it, Alice Deroide is accompanied, throughout this season, by Melanie the string “mania movies”. Melanie is a youtubeuse, an editor, and, above all, is a huge fan of the film.

In this episode, we take a look at one of the couples most iconic in cinema history : Rose and Jack in the movie of James Cameron, Titanic. At its launch, the Titanic was the most expensive film ever produced, with a budget of $ 200 million. For a project as such, should be of great actors. Kate Winslet embodies Rose Dewitt Bukater. Leonardo Dicaprio is Jack Dawson. Titanic is a disaster movie, but above all, a love story, with strong characters and complex… check out this story of travel, of emancipation and of a wreck. A story of love.

The narration of their love story is to listen to in this podcast.

