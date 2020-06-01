Roselyne Bachelot soon in The Queens Shopping of Cristina Cordula ? His unexpected revelation (VIDEO)

Roselyne Bachelot is definitely a personality that is unclassifiable. Former politician converted into a tv host, she is always surprised by these choices. The one that has seen a lot in recent months scoured the tv sets to bring its expertise as a former minister of Health, in these times of coronavirus, is poised, once again, to surprise. Roselyne Bachelot will be, in effect, very soon invited to a special issue of the Queens of the Shopping alongside Cristina Cordula and other celebrities. This is the astonishing revelation that she has made, this Sunday, may 31st, on the plateau of the Children of the Tv.

Guest of choice in The Queens Shopping

When Laurent Ruquier has submitted this information to his guests of the day, he thought to crack a joke with a video parody in support. However, the facilitator was surprised by the announcement of Roselyne Bachelot. “Ah good ? It was thought to be false, we,” he then said. “Would you believe that Cristina has suggested me to do a show to help an association that we deal with. And I’m also responsible to organize concerts for people with Alzheimer’s disease. I am participating in this show with three other friends, each of which sponsors a charity. This is not yet released but it will be,” revealed Roselyne Bachelot, Laurent Ruquier and his guests visibly amazed by this new surprising. Now only remains to know the date of broadcast of this television special,

