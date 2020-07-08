Rowling and Rushdie have signed an open letter against the culture of colonization

Some 150 writers and scholars, including J. K. Rowling, author of Harry Potter, and Salman Rushdie, author of “the Verses of the Devil,” are opposed in an open letter to what they see as the decline of tolerance in the public debate. According to the signatories, the need is widely felt to deal with the social inequality and racial threat of becoming in a culture in which compliance with the standard is more important than the free exchange of ideas and opinions.

The signatories of the open letter believe that the “culture of colonization” led to less tolerance of the positions that are away from the “conformity”, that is to say, the norm. “The free exchange of information and ideas, the engine of the liberal society, is more and more restricted every day”, according to the signatories, including the us academic Noam Khomsky and the chess master Russian Garri Kasparov.

The signatories applaud the recent protests against racism and for equality, they say. They call the american president Donald Trump “a real danger for democracy” and believe that the resistance against Trump should not be weakened by “the dogma and coercion”.

J. K. Rowling has recently been in the center of the controversy on social networks after posting a message on Twitter that many of the users of the platform considered as discriminatory towards transgender people. Rowling has also been criticised by the actors of Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, among others.

Salman Rushdie, for his part, is an advocate of the freedom of expression, as it has been declared illegal by the church of iran of Khomeini. According to many fundamentalist muslims, Rushdie’s allegedly insulted the prophet Mohammed in the Verses of the Devil.