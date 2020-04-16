Roy Halladay did stunts and had amphetamines in his body when crashed his plane

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Roy Halladay had high levels of amphetamine in his body, and ran extreme stunts when he lost control of the small plane and plummeted in the crash that he died in 2017 in the Tampa Bay area, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) published Wednesday.

Halladay had amphetamine levels 10 times above the therapeutic use recommended in your blood, along with a high dose of morphine and an antidepressant which can affect the judgment, the time to ascend sharply and give spins, at times, to 5 feet (1.5 meters) above the water, points out the report about the accident of November 7, 2017.

The maneuvers led to loads of gravity almost double that of what stand the aircraft, an Icon A5 that Halladay had bought a month before. In the latest maneuver, the launcher made a steep climb and the speed dropped to near 85 miles per hour (136.8 km/h). The plane driven by propellers fell into a tailspin and crashed into the water.

The report points out that Halladay, of 40 years, died due to trauma by a heavy blow with a blunt object and drowning, however, does not provide an ultimate reason why it happened, the shock, an aspect which, it is hoped, the NTSB report soon.

About a week before the accident, the former pitching star of the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies had flown the plane under the iconic Skyway Bridge of Tampa Bay, and published in social networks, “you Fly the Icon A5 on the water it is like flying a jet fighter!”.

Halladay had taken off from a lake near his home around 15 minutes before the accident and a previous hadeeth pointed out that was flying at about 105 miles per hour at only 11 feet above the water before you start with your acrobatic maneuvers.

The pitcher racked up nearly 700 hours of flight after acquiring the pilot’s license in 2013, noted the report prior, including 51 hours in aircraft type Icon A5, 14 of them in the aircraft with which it collided.

Halladay, eight times selected to the all-Star Game, he threw a perfect game and one no-hit in the Playoffs in 2010. He played with the Blue Jays from 1998 to 2009, and with the Phillies from 2009 to 2013. Had mark of 203-105 with effectiveness of 3.38 and was inducted to the Hall of Fame posthumously last year.