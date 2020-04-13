Royal Style – Camilla Parker Bowles, back in pictures on its two outfits wedding

This Sunday, the Royal Blog de Paris Match returns on the two outfits exhibited by Camilla Parker Bowles for her marriage to prince Charles, it was 15 years ago.

On 9 April 2005, Camilla Parker Bowles married prince Charles, her lover for the past 35 years. A marriage in two acts, resulting in two different outfits for the bride.

A review of 36 photos: The wedding of prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, it was 15 years ago

To say “yes” to the prince of Wales in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall (the town hall of the city of Windsor), the one who became the duchess of Cornwall by this union with the heir of the british crown appeared dressed in white. She was wearing a coat over a short dress chiffon embellished with dots around the collar and at the bottom of the skirt, all signed by Robinson Valentine. The fifty-year-old was wearing a big hat cream large edges, featuring ivory lace and feathers, designed by Philip Treacy and was floor shoes nude LKBennett. In addition, she was holding a bag of the house Launer, the brand unconditionally, queen Elizabeth II, her new mother-in-law.

In pale blue and gold for the religious ceremony

Is being changed, the wife of prince Charles arrived at the chapel of St James of Windsor castle, where was celebrated a service of prayers and dedications, in a long dress of pale blue, granted to a long coat of the same shade, decorated with a motif gold color hand painted and embroidered. A creation of the same claw, Robinson Valentine, while Philip Treacy was made to adorn her hair a plume of golden feathers.

Anna Valentine, a Philip Treacy and Linda Bennett have signed on to the looks of Camilla Parker Bowles for her marriage. Photographed on April 6, 2005 © HUSSEIN ANWAR/SIPA