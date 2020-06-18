RTL 5 minutes – luxury Group: Emma Watson becomes the new director of Kering

Three new directors, including british actress Emma Watson, and the former director of Credit Suisse Tidjane Thiam, have made their entry into the group of French luxury Kering.

Emma Watson, a 30-year, who played Hermione Granger in the famous Harry Potter saga, “is one of the actresses of the most popular and one of the activists of the most famous in the world”, highlights the group of François-Henri Pinault (who owns the brands Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent or Bottega Veneta) in its document sent to the shareholders.

Highlighting the “activism” Emma Watson to promote the place of women in society or in the world of cinema, Kering also stresses that it is “a pioneer in the action in favor of the ethical fashion“.

The luxury group had also proposed to the shareholders of the arrival to the board of directors Tidjane Thiam, 57 years of age, who had resigned from his post at Credit Suisse in February last in the wake of a scandal of spying of the house of the former executives of the bank, of which, however, claimed not to have had knowledge of it.

“Throughout his career, the management of companies in the private sector and the public sector, Tidjane Thiam has developed important projects that have contributed positively to the economy and society“notes of Kering.

The last director proposed was the Chinese Liu, 42 years old, president of the mobile platform of transport Didi Chuxing.

China, a country crucial to Kering in terms of sales, will be represented for the first time in the group’s board of directors, pointed out Sophie Hélias, the manager of the contact person.

Mr. Pinault praised “the knowledge and skills of the respective“new directors “the multiplicity of their experiences and their points of view” that “will be invaluable contributions to the thoughts of the board of directors“. “Collective intelligence is the result of the diversity of opinions and the richness provided by the different experiments are crucial for the future of our organization“according to him.

The shareholders of the group approved the new composition of the board of directors.

The group Kering employee more than 38,000 employees around the world to the end of 2019. Its turnover amounted to 15.9 million euros last year, for a net benefit of € 2.3 million.