RTL 5 minutes – Norway: A national holiday at home but with Schwarzenegger

Bands without an audience, the traditional parades of children cancelled for the first time since the war, the hymn sung from the balconies…

The Norwegian national day celebrations, usually big time of the rejoicing of the people, has become Sunday, the pandemic requires a multitude of intimate celebrations and digital.

Long under the domination of its neighbours Danish and Swedish, Norway autocélèbre on 17 may, day-anniversary of its Constitution written in 1814, several decades before the country became independent in 1905.

The menu normally of this great moment of communion, national, endless parades of school children, ice cream and hot dogs galore and, as a culmination, a big parade in “bunad”, thick, traditional costume, in a friendly atmosphere in front of the royal Palace in Oslo.

There is nothing like this year. King Harald, at the top of the form, and his family have welcomed their subjects through the tv channels. And Karl Johans gate, the main artery normally black world, remained almost deserted.

Due to the outbreak of new coronavirus, the parades have been banned and gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Has Baerum, in the residential suburb of Oslo, the little musicians of the brass band of the school of Evje have played for the local hospital and retirement homes in front of a meagre audience. And complying with strict safety instructions.

“It was special, but fun,” says Kaja Wang Andreassen, who, at ten years old, made his debut on flute.

Thanks to a dad ingenious, the families of the young musicians were able to, from home, follow the marching band watching the footage with a camera attached to the flag pole of the head.

“A lot of people have seen us even if we, we haven’t seen much of the world”, has fun, Kaja.

SO FAR AWAY AND SO NEAR

Immutable Tradition since the novelist Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson has introduced into the kingdom in 1870, it is the first time in peace time that the kids ‘ parade is cancelled. In 150 years, only the Second world War had put between parentheses.

In several coastal cities, the parades have given way to rallies of hundreds of boats.

“We will remember today as a very special day,” wrote Christine Rønnefeldt in an article which appeared in the press. “We will remember it as the day when we stayed so far away from each other and yet closer than ever”, stressed the young 19 year old girl.

At 13: 00 pm typing (11: 00 GMT), the Norwegians had been invited to sing the national anthem “Ja, vi elsker” (“Yes, we love”) from their window, balcony or garden.

“So strong that you can hear on the esplanade of the Palace — not to get there”, said the minister of Health, Bent Høie.

SCHWARZENEGGER IN REINFORCEMENT

To maintain the morale of his fellow citizens, the First minister Erna Solberg has convened… Arnold Schwarzenegger.

On the page Facebook of the leader, “the Terminator” has declined his famous “I’ll be back” (“I shall return”) to launch a message of hope in a mix of Norwegian, English and… Spanish.

“The parades of children will return home for the sack races will return home for the festivities of the may 17, will return, but make sure you wash your hands constantly and to respect the physical distances”, he said. Before concluding with a “hasta la vista” very hollywood.

In the previous days, Ms. Solberg was loaned out to another fun video, dancing with all the members of his government on a musical celebrating the 17th of may. Distance of a meter and a flag in hands, the ministers had engaged in a choreography more or less well controlled.

“It is ridicules a bit”, admitted Ms. Solberg from the NRK station. “Like this, people may laugh at us, and it is very much like that.”

Norway has all the reasons to celebrate since the epidemic seems to be under control for several weeks. In the country of 5.4 million people, nearly 8,200 cases of coronavirus have been officially identified, of which 232 were fatal.