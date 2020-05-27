RTL 9 in light of the may 28 to June 3

Tv



Orange makes clear the general channel of Mediawan, RTL9. This pay channel broadcasts a number of films during this period.

From 28 may to 3 June, RTL9 (channel 37) is in the clear on the Orange TV. This string is available in the bouquet Family or Family Fibre (12,99€/month without commitment) offers programs to gather the whole family and entertain the largest number : movies, series, magazines, and american wrestling. There will be something for all tastes.

The programming includes movies Welcome Back to Cameron Crowe, with Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone on Sunday, 31 may at 20: 45 cet, Starky etHutch with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson Tuesday, June 2, at 20.45, or Contraband with Mark Wahlberg and Kate Beckinsale for Wednesday 3 June at 20: 45 cet.