“Rude, insulting, not professional !” A star of the Justice League dézingue the behavior of Joss Whedon on the set

By the end of 2017, the two figures of iconic DC Comics, Batman and Superman, who had fought in The dawn of Justice (2016), come back on the screens in the Justice League. In this new feature, which was attended by over 1.6 million spectators in the cinemas, the super heroes must combine their forces to try to annihilate steppenwolf, the god of the underworld, who came to trigger the Apocalypse. Also Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), they are helped in their mission by three new teammates : Aquaman, pitched by Jason Momoa, seen in the series Game of Thrones, as well as the Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher, which just dropped a good bomb against the film’s director, Joss Whedon.

“Rude, insulting, unprofessional, and totally unacceptable,”

In 2017, during the post-production of the Justice League, its director, original Zack Snyder to abandon the film after a personal tragedy, and going to surrender to Joss Whedon. You have the support to finish the film and direct the actors in a series of scenes, which had to be returned. If the film has received a lukewarm reception upon its release, accusing some fans of Whedon have made too many changes to the film, it is the attitude of the director of the Avengers during the movie that Fisher is focusing on. “The behavior of Joss Whedon on set with the cast and crew of Justice League was a rude, insulting, unprofessional, and totally unacceptable,” wrote the actor of 32 years on Twitter, Wednesday, July 1,

