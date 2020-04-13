Rudy Gobert makes peace with Donovan Mitchell

Rudy Gobert downplayed the apparent friction between him and his teammate on the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell, ensuring that recently spoke for the first time since he tested positive to coronavirus.

The relationship between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell broke after the positive of the power forward to coronavirus. Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

“It is true that we don’t talk for a while after this, but yes we did a few days ago,” said Gobert on the social network Instagram. “We are both ready to go out and try to win a championship for this team,” he added.

Mitchell, who then tested positive, he felt annoyed by the careless behavior of Gobert before the power forward knew that he had been infected.

Sunday, Gobert noted that the pair of All-Stars of the Jazz is on the same page.

“It’s not about not being professional,” said Gobert. “You know, they all have different relationships, it is never perfect. People who are married, are never perfect. So, you and my teammates, we are far from perfect. But at the end of the day, we both want the same thing”, he added.

Since the suspension of the season, the only public comments of Mitchell with regard to your relationship with Gobert is produced during an appearance on march 16 at ‘Good Morning America’, ABC.

“To be honest, it took me a while to reassure me. I am glad that you are well, I am glad to be well. I’m really happy, to be honest,” he said.

Gobert, who said he received death threats in the days after his positive test, he reiterated that any issue between Mitchell and he was taken out of proportion.

“No fight,” said Gobert.