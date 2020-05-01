Rukes we remember when Justin Bieber threatened to kill Deadmau5

Ah, 2011… a time more simple. Porter Robinson joined Tiësto on their tour of the invasion to the university, Deadmau5 and Skrillex were still buds, and Justin Bieber was a young boy only 17 years old. But even at the time, the anger of the mau5 was deep on the social networks and he had a distaste particular for the pop canadian star.

Yesterday, in 2011, the famous photographer Rukes was on tour with Deadmau5 when they decided to climb a nearby concert of Skrillex in Australia. By coincidence, the photographer, Bieber was also in the region and is presented at the exhibition, and was handed over to mau5 a photo signed with the message “deadmou5 [sic] I will kill him! “

Deadmau5 has spoken of the encounter in a podcast with H3 in 2018.