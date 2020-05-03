Rumor : Jodie Comer, Vanessa Kirby and Alexandra Daddario would be considered for Birds of Prey

The film Birds of Prey of Christina Hodson is one of the film’s most developed of the former DCEU, now Worlds of DC. However, we do not know yet large thing, the rumors are the only information that circulate on this subject. The great certainty, it is the presence of Margot Robbie the casting, which resumes its role Harley Quinn. As for the other roles, we have no name to some, but the site Comicbookmovie.com brings new data. Tweezers are of course to be taken, as for each rumor.

New names of actresses for Birds of Prey

In fact, according to their sources, three actresses would be coveted by Warner Bros for Birds of Preyand especially for Dinah Lance (Black Canary) and Helena Bertinelli (Huntress). The first is Jodie Comer, a british actress for the film Killing Eve. The second, Vanessa Kirbyembodies the Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of The Crown, and also plays in the new Mission Impossible. Finally comes Alexandra Daddariowho has she played in Baywatch, San Andreas or True Detective. Comicbook.com however, clarify that they do not know what actress is considered to Dinah and Helenabut that Daddario should soon enter into negotiations with the studios. Obviously we will keep you informed in case of confirmation.