Rumors of reconciliation between Cardi B and Offset grow

The 28-year-old singer explained that it is “difficult” for her to turn her face on her ex and not talk to her “best friend.”

After spending her birthday party with her ex-husband Offset, father of her daughter Kulture, the American press considered a possible reconciliation, but Cardi B clarified that they are still separated, although the rapper of the group Migos will continue to be her best friend.

She parted ways with Offset in September, but the two increased rumors of a reconciliation after the rapper was seen in a good mood with her on her birthday in Las Vegas last weekend.

Despite the split, Cardi B admitted that she can’t forget the love of her life because she ‘misses’ her husband.

She said in a video on Instagram: “I’m crazy. One day I’m happy, the next I want to kick him, like, ‘I’m going to teach you something, you son of a bitch, I’m not playing with you. then like, I don’t know, I just miss him… “, he commented sincerely.

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend, you know? It is really very difficult not to talk to your best friend. And it’s difficult not to have someone every day to… I don’t know, ”he lamented.