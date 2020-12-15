Rumors that he was gay affected Shawn Mendes’ youth

The Canadian singer said he really suffered from being called gay without being gay.

Shawn Mendes has revealed the devastating impact rumors about his sexuality had on his mental health.

During an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Canadian singer said that he really suffered.

“It was very, very frustrating for me because there were some people in my life that I was very, very close to… who were gay and in the closet,” said the 22-year-old star. “And I felt this real anger for those people.”

He said it was difficult to address the rumors.

“You mean, ‘I’m not gay, but it would be okay if I was gay. But also, there’s nothing wrong with being gay, but I’m not. ‘ You really don’t know how to respond to the situation. “

“Everybody’s been calling me gay since I was 15 years old,” Shawn explained. “I’m not gay and I say, ‘What does that mean?’ I had these problems with the way my voice sounded. I thought, ‘How do I feel?’ I’m always the first to cross my legs and sit in a position of this feminine style and I really suffered from that. “

“I didn’t grow up fighting,” he said. “I grew up having my hair braided on New Year’s Eve. It completely depends on the way you grew up in your life and your environment ”.