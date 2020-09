Runner 3 is the future (and also maybe unsurprisingly) 3rd access in the BIT.TRIP JOGGER collection. We’re dedicated to making it the most effective video game we have actually ever before made, and also we desire you to hold us to it. You can adhere to the video game’s advancement over on our devlog, where we motivate you to talk with us in the remarks area of our once a week updates.

Download Now