Runner 3– PS3 Game Download For Free





Runner 3 adheres to the proceeding journeys of CommanderVideo and also all his weird close friends. Their arch-rival, the Timbletot, is established as ever before to free the multiverse of all its love and also joy. CommanderVideo, an enthusiast if ever before there were one, declines to allow this occur. He’s prepared to leap, double-jump, wall-jump, slide-jump, underwear-jump, slide, kick, float, fly, and also dance his means to success, all throughout a collection of thrilling, testing, and also wondrous degrees!

