Runner-up of FIFA go to Santiago Ormeño as a favorite, but warns about Gio in eLigaMX

MEXICO — The counter of followers, on Twitter, Santiago Ormeño began to spin non-stop after its presentation at the chosen MX, in a party that defeated America in the command of Puebla. The popularity of the attacker came up to the universe of eSports, where it is already considered to be the footballer of The Strip as favorite for the title of the virtual, although they warn that the level of Giovani Dos Santos is high, although not yet made their presentation in the competition.

“Tell Me my friends gamer that Giovani Dos Santos plays very well and that the young man of Puebla has a large level, that is a favorite to champion, but Gio has been measured with some gamers top, there is that wait for him”, account Andrei Torres, gamer, mexican, and runner-up in the FIFA eWorld Cup in 2013.

Santiago Ormeño it became the figure of the day one of the choose Mxafter score to the America 3-0, to the control of Nicholas Benedetti. Andrei Torresrecognized as one of the best players of FIFA Mexico, ensures that America can focus your hope on Giovani Dos Santos.

“To this day, the best was Santiago Ormeño. I saw the match between Pumas and Pachuca, I think that Vigon deserved to lose. Defended very well, but in attack he was missing more idea,” she said. “I repeat, I was told that Gio plays very well, the moves and we are waiting to play, I think that will be a great surprise.”

Santiago Ormeño will play their second match in the eLigaMx against the Atlas, the Monday, April 13. The America goes back to the consoles the Wednesday, April 15, against the Tigers, and there are expected to the debut of Giovani Dos Santos.