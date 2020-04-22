Runs marathon of 100 kilometres around your bed

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.

The athlete Russian Dmitry Yakujny ran a marathon of 100 kilometres around your bed as part of your exercise, while keeping it in quarantine for pandemic Covid-19 that affects the world’s population.

Yakujny he said that his intention was to participate in in the Marathon des Sables, a race in stages that requires travel 250 kilometres over seven days in the wilderness of the moroccan Sahara, but due to the quarantine that contest was suspended.

The athlete he conveyed his home career through Instagram, which gave time to stay hydrated, eat fruit and also play with their children no interrupt in any moment your travel.

A total time of 10 hours and 19 minutes that was what it took Dmitri to complete your tour, managing to count the time through a device.

elf

The copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part the materials of Excelsior without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.