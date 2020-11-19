RUPERT GRINT BROKE THE SPEED RECORD IN REACHING ONE MILLION FOLLOWERS ON INSTAGRAM

Rupert Grint did a magic with his Instagram account!

In just four hours and a minute , the Harry Potter actor’s profile reached a million followers .

The 32-year-old now holds the speed record for grabbing that number of followers.

He beat Sir David Attenborough , British science writer ( who also “teaches” the Royal Babies ) and the last person to reach the top last September with four hours and 44 minutes.

Before that there was Jennifer Aniston , with five hours and 16 minutes in October 2019. The actress in turn had broken the previous record of Harry and Meghan , with Sussex Royal (five hours and 45 minutes).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupert Grint (@rupertgrint)

Rupert Grint took to Instagram last week to introduce his daughter , he had last May with girlfriend Georgia Groome.

On that occasion, she revealed the baby ‘s name: Wednesday , or Wednesday!