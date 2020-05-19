Rupert Grint father : the unexpected reaction and funny Daniel Radcliffe

On may 7, Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome gave birth to a daughter. His former colleague of the saga “Harry Potter” Daniel Radcliffe has of course welcomed, and had a reaction quite astonishing.
If the whole world has discovered Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson when they were as young teens, now many years have passed, and they are become great, very great. And for good reason, this will make twenty years the first movie of the saga Harry Potter is released, in 2001. Now, Rupert Grint is 31-years-old, and has just becoming a dad for the first time. On 7 may, the british actor and his girlfriend Georgia Groome gave birth to a little girl.
“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are pleased to confirm the birth of their little girl. We ask that you please respect their privacy and intimacy during this special time for them”said the couple in an official statement. A child who comes to symbolize the love of lovebirds, together since 2011. There is no doubt that the announcement of the happy event, Rupert Grint has received the congratulations of his loved ones, including Daniel Radcliffe, his former partner on the screen.
Daniel Radcliffe : “This is super weird”
Monday, may 18, Daniel Radcliffe was a guest in Watch What Happens Livethe late-night talk show Andy Cohen. Prompted by call visio because of the confinement, the actor of 30 years explained that he has bliss Rupert Grint by messageto be recently became a father. “I sent him a text message the other day, and I told him that I was super happy for him, and that it really is really great“began Daniel Radcliffe, reports Hello Magazine.
Then, the actor added that it was difficult to get used to the idea of his friend, who became a father. “It’s also super weird for me to think that we are all at the age to have children, but it is the case in real life, he continued. “I remember when I was 30 years old, I remember that a lot of people in my life were quite depressed to realize that they were so quickly overtaken by time”, he concluded.
