Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) scoffed in your physique by a journalist, this time of Emma Watson had upheld

A duo that fascinates as much as ever ! While Emma Watson was embarrassed at the idea of kissing Rupert Grint on the set of the Harry Potter saga, this sequence has most certainly had to be complicated at the same time, as well as for the young woman that for the actor, who consider themselves both as brother and sister. Emma is so close to Rupert that she had not hesitated to defend when a journalist had dared to mock his physical appearance and more particularly of the colour of their hair, a tackle that the actress was clear that we’re not going to go, the proof is in the photos.

Referring to the famous kiss in the film, the journalist has faced Rupert Grint : “You’re an unbelievable actress because she has made sure to make me believe that a woman like you was mad in love with a red haired man, is a surprisingly tough challenge for a woman”. Neither one nor two, Emma Watson defended his friend : “I think Rupert is gorgeous, he is ! It is really beautiful” before adding that “there are millions of girls that would do anything for a kiss”. Station so for those that are going to take the family of the actress ! It’s always about Emma Watson, these statements sow the seeds of doubt and suggest that Rupert Grint was captivated by the actress on the set of Harry Potter.