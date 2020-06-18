Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) won by Emma Watson in the series of the saga ? The statements that will sow the seeds of doubt

Recently, the editorial’ of melted shared the touching confidences of Emma Watson very close to Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint on the set of Harry Potter, to the delight of the millions of fans who have followed with interest the adventures of the famous three witches. But while some of them are still wondering if Emma and Tom Felton were in a relationship outside of the film sets, the viewers will be surprised to learn that the actress of 30 years, was a great success with other members of the cast and this is not Rupert Grint that will tell you otherwise.

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter

Has an opportunity for an interview with FHMthe interpreter of Ron Weasley, confessed that he and Daniel Radcliffe had been seduced by the beautiful Emma Watson : “A lot of people think that there is something between me and Emma Watson because I have to soon embrace in the film. I’m going to be honest with you, this is not something that scares me. Emma is a lovely girl. Daniel me or have we already tried our luck with her ? Well, it is very popular among the players. In terms of who has the most in love with her between me and Daniel Radcliffe, I’d rather not say”. Melts completely ! Still with regard to Emma Watson, we know that the actress has proven to be very uncomfortable with the idea of kissing Rupert Grint .