Rupert Grint (Ron in Harry Potter), soon to be dad for the first time !

Since the end of the saga Harry Potter at the cinema, Rupert Grint is rather discreet. The unforgettable Ronald “Ron” Weasley continued his career as an actor in productions less publicised, which allowed him to protect his private life. Friday 10 April, it was revealed that the British 31-year-old and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, were going to be parents for the first time !

Rupert Grint, soon to be dad !

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have been caught on camera at the time of a rare outing in the containment in the streets of London. On the picture published by Peoplethe two actors walk side by side, and the young woman of 28 years displays a belly very rounded ! A representative of the future dad has confirmed the happy news to us magazine : “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby and ask to respect their privacy during this period”, he said. We will know no more about their future child for the moment…

Who is Georgia Groome, the companion of Rupert Grint ?

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are living the perfect love now for nearly nine years ! Very discreet about his private life, the couple often remains away from the spotlight. If the future dad is very well known in France, his companion is a little bit less. Georgia Groome is also an actress, and has been shown to be taking the lead role in the film adaptation of the Diary of Georgia Nicholson. Since then, she has continued her career on stage of theatre and in series, as Inspector Lewis and Up the Women.