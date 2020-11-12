RUPERT GRINT TOOK TO INSTAGRAM TO INTRODUCE YOU TO HIS DAUGHTER WEDNESDAY

There’s a new star to follow on Instagram: it’s Rupert Grint!

The Harry Potter actor opened the account on the social network and in the first post introduced his daughter.

She shared a tender selfie in which she holds the baby in her arms and in the caption revealed the name: it’s called Wednesday G. Grint.

” Hey Instagram … Just 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on Gram! – he wrote – I’m here to introduce Wednesday G. Grint to all of you. Stay safe, Rupert .”

Rupert Grint first became a dad last May, with longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome.

The name, Wednesday – that is Wednesday – is just like that of the famous character of the Addams family, even if the 32-year-old did not specify the reference.

Daniel Radcliffe had reacted to the news of the birth of Harry Potter‘s colleague’s daughter by explaining that it had made him feel old and had revealed that he had written to congratulate him.

