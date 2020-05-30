Ryan Gosling in the wolf man for Universal

Universal is developing a film Wolfman with Ryan Gosling in the lead role.

It’s been some time that Universal studios wants revisited The Wolfman and like the other monsters of Universal, the character should soon have a new version. Some years ago, Dwayne Johnson was tipped for the role but since then, many things have changed, and the studios have another actor in mind : Ryan Gosling.

According to Variety, which revealed the information, the project is based on a pitch of Gosling himself. The events would be held these days and the film would be “in the vein of the thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal Nightcrawler “.

After the failure of The Mummy with Tom Cruise in 2017, Universal has revised its copy relative to its catalogue of monsters, and turned to Blumhouse, which has helped them to make The Invisible Man to be a success. This has given a new impetus to their movies made with little means but in a creative way. A new version of Dracula is also in development.

The character of the Wolfman has been seen several times on the big screen, including in The Wolf Man from 1941, which starred Lon Chaney Jr. as a man who becomes a werewolf and The Wolfman of 2010, with Benicio del Toro.

The search for a director for the new film Wolfman is in progress. No other information on the project is not known at this time.

Source : Variety / Credit ©DR