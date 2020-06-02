Ryan Gosling will play in the next film, loup-garou, a Universal

The american actor will play the lead role in the movie monsters of Universal.

After the success at the box-office world ofInvisible Man, the first monster movie from Universal since the bitter failure of The Mummy in 2017, the american studio seems to attack to continue the projects related to its sector dedicated Monster Universe.

One of the classic years 40 rehabilitated

As reported Variety, Universal would be in preparation of a film of werewolf, called Wolfman and which star would be Ryan Gosling. The project, which had already been increased in 2010 by Benicio del Toro, will be a new adaptation of the classic horror George Waggner, The Loup-garou, which dates from 1941. The pitch original tells the story of a young lord English, who, after his bite by a werewolf, sees his life turned upside-down.

In the vein of Night Call ?

If the studio has remained quite mysterious as to the scope of the project, Variety explains that the story will take place in our contemporary era, and will be in the vein of the thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal, Night Call,with a twist of the supernatural is similar. The scenario has been entrusted to Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, the writers of the series Orange is the New Black. Regarding the director, the balance leaning towards Cory Finley, who just make the HBO series Bad Education.