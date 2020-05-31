Ryan Gosling will play Wolfman in Universal’s Monster Movie

The “Wolfman” comes after the success of “the Invisible Man” from Blumhouse, which starred Elisabeth Moss.

Ryan Gosling joined the universe monster at Universal.

Friday, it was announced that the Oscar winner would play the main role in ” Wolfman “, the next film in the franchise movie monsters revived by Universal.

According to Variety, which was first reported on the new, the latest version of the character, horror, iconic, will take place in our days and has been described as having an atmosphere similar to that of 2014 Jake Gyllenhaal thriller, ” Nightcrawler. “We also think that Gosling will play a presenter who is infected, according to sources THR.

Based on the pitch original Gosling, the script is written by Lauren Shucker Blum, who is the wife of Blumhouse. Jason Blumand “Orange is the new black “ the writer Rebecca Angelo. There is currently no director attached to the project, however, according to sources, the leaders of Variety, Universal has met with administrators last month.

“Wolfman” Gosling will be the last réimagination based on the universal character legendary, which was introduced for the first time in “Werewolf in London” in 1935. The monster was then played by Lon Chaney Jr. in “The Wolf Man” from 1941. It has not been rebuilt before “The Wolfman” from 2010, which starred Benicio del Toro.

The new “Wolfman” comes after the success of ” the Invisible Man “, which marked the first film of the redesign of the studio of his universe monster. The horror thriller, which has played Elisabeth Moss and was produced by Blumhouse, won more more than 122 million at the global box office and has continued to be hit in VOD after the theatres have closed their doors because of the global pandemic.

The catalog of Universal includes the classic monsters Dracula, the mummy, Frankenstein, the creature from the lagoon black, and more. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to ” Wolfman “, many of the films monsters are in preparation, including Elizabeth Banks ‘ “The Invisible Woman “, a film of Dracula, “Renfield” of Dexter Fletcher, Paul Feig-directed “Dark Army” and “Dracula” by Karyn Kusama.

