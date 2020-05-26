Ryan Murphy already has an idea for the reboot of Glee

The producer and star of the small screen, has shared a post to Instagram in which he imagines what could be the reboot of Glee. And of course, the fans went crazy.

“Don’t stop believiiiiing “. Never stop believing in it. The title track of the first season Glee today takes a particular resonance. Because the fans have new reasons to believe that the musical series is a mythical and inclusive of Ryan Murphy could make his grand return. And especially when the producer star himself has shared what could be the pitch of a reboot potential of the show. On Instagram, the showrunner prolific artist, who has recently reinvented the Hollywood post-war for Netflix, has shared a photo of the famous ” L ” with the fingers, and is emblematic of the series created in 2009, by imagining the first episode of a reboot of the series.

The fans in a trance

“Let us imagine that we are in 2009, written Ryan Murphyand I live in a world where I know Lea Michele, Ben Platt, and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie were in my opinion in high school at the time, and I think they have already had to dress up as characters from Glee for Halloween) If I had access to these talents, here’s what I’ll do for the pilot : Lea and Ben are friends-enemies who are fighting to be the heart and soul of the Glee Club. Ben is also a member of the football team of the high school, and layer with almost the entire school, it is the darling of McKinley. Beanie is their best friend in common, and she is torn between the two. And then suddenly, Beanie, with the help of Sue Sylvester, joined the Glee Club, and becomes the star ruthless, and the main soloist. Lea and Ben must therefore combine their forces to dethrone. ” And the producer ends his post by saying “I want to film this pilot ! Maybe I’ll do it ? ”

It was not necessary any more for that fans of Rachel, Kurt, Santana, Blaine and the others rejoice, seeing a return of the series on the small screen, even for one episode anniversary. And to follow up the speculation, in particular on the casting. As well, in another post, Ryan Murphy has shared a picture sent by a user with its ” casting perfect “. You’ll meet Brad Pitt, Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson, Timothée Chalamet, or Soirse Ronan. A proposal which, however, lacks actors and actresses openly LGBT, criterion on which Ryan Murphy has always been particularly attentive to inclusiveness. Hopefully, if it is brought to revive the series, it does not follow this recommendation in the casting to the letter…

Photo credit : FOX