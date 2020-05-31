Ryan Murphy is passionate about again to “Glee” and think of a reboot

The producer Ryan Murphy — Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Polaris/Starface



A few days ago, Ryan Murphy, the creator of Glee, has published a post on Instagram, which tends to prove that the musical series of Fox broadcast between 2009 and 2015 continues to work.

In his publication, one that is also illustrated with American Horror Story likes to imagine an alternative version of the series, before concluding : “I want to shoot it and redo the pilot. Maybe I’m going to do it ? “And it did no less to excite the imagination of many fans Glee.

A cast on measure

A few days later, Ryan Murphy has posted a snapshot rather amazing. This is the dream cast proposed by fans, who fantasize necessarily about this reboot. All the heads of the cast of original have been replaced by those of other actors, and the proposals are rather interesting.

We see Timothée Chalamet in the role of Finn Hudson, Saoirse Ronan in one of Rachel Berry, or even Margott Robbie in the one of Quinn Fabray and even Brad Pitt who would play Will Schuester, the director of the famous Glee club. Not to mention the presence of Robert Pattinson, Emma Stone, Tom Holland, Charles Melton, Ansel Elgort and Zendaya… It doesn’t hurt to dream !