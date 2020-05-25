Ryan Murphy shares a cast of reboot with Timothée Chalamet and Brad Pitt

Ryan Murphy is sharing an idea for a reboot of Glee as a film with a cast of stars including Timothy Chalamet and Brad Pitt.

A remake of Glee with Timothée Chalamet and Brad Pitt ? Apparently, Ryan Murphy is not against the idea. The co-creator of the musical series has recently shared a picture of the cast of the series with the heads of the actors in the original replaced by film actors popular.

He writes : “Someone sent this to me with the message “Film Twitter Glee Reboot “.

On this image, we discover Saoirse Ronan in the role of Rachel Berry, Timothy Chalamet as Finn Hudson, Brad Pitt has been chosen to play Will Schuester, while his so-star Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie, has been selected as Quinn Fabray. Florence Pugh, would be the cheerleader Brittany Pierce and Zendaya would take the role of Santana.

Charles Melton (Mike), Emma Stone (Emma), Tom Holland (Artie), Robert Pattinson (Kurt), Ansel Elgort (Puck), and Laura Harrier (Mercedes) are also on the image and complete the casting. And for the joke, Scarlett Johansson would play Tina because we know how strong she is to play a character, asian.

For comparison, the original photo :

Ryan Murphy has posted this image shortly after I posted an idea for a new driver to the series where he imagines Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt in the cast. In its new version, the “frenemies” Lea Michele and Ben Platt would make a team to dethrone the character of Feldstein.

Then he tease : “I want to film this new driver. Maybe I would do it ? “ Will it really ?

Obviously, this casting is just a fantasy, there is no movie or series reboot Glee in preparation, but to read the comments, some fans really think that Ryan Murphy has decided to remake his series…

