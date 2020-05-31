Ryan Murphy talks about his desire to reboot and ignites the fans

Screenwriter and showrunner prolific, Ryan Murphy is not the type to lie idle. It is thus at the origin of many series such as Popular, Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, Feud, Poses, The Politician or very recently Hollywood. But Glee remains undoubtedly one of its greatest success. And 11 years after the first release of this cult series (2009), Ryan Murphy always seems a bit nostalgic of this adventure that was completed in 2015 after six seasons. The 22 may last, he thus expressed to his fans an idea he had for a possible reboot of the series.

An idea of reboot

Ryan Murphy has thought up another version of Glee that would have existed if he had known earlier Ben Platt (The Politician) and Beanie Feldstein (The Lady Bird). “Let’s imagine that we are in 2009, and I live in a world where I know Lea Michele, Ben Platt, and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie were in my opinion in high school at the time, and I think they have already had to dress up as characters from Glee for Halloween) If I had access to these talents, here’s what I’ll do for the pilot : Lea and Ben are friends-enemies who are fighting to be the heart and soul of the Glee Club. Ben is also a member of the football team of the high school, and layer with almost the entire school, it is the darling of McKinley. Beanie is their best common friend, and she is torn between the two. And then suddenly, Beanie associates Sue Sylvester, joined the Glee Club, and becomes the star ruthless, and the main soloist. Lea and Ben must therefore combine their forces to dethrone him,” wrote the screenwriter and director. And to conclude : “I want to film this pilot ! Maybe I’ll do it ?”

It was not necessary any more to excite the curiosity and the enthusiasm of the fans. Some have then imagined the audition, five stars for this return, which is still very hypothetical. Ryan Murphy has published a photo-montage sent in by a user. The latter has replaced the actors of the original series by the biggest stars in Hollywood. We may as well see Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Robert Pattinson, Saoirse Ronan, Tom Holland, Emma Stone or Scarlett Johansson.

Imagine it’s 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then…and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?) If I had access to that talent, here’s the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is in their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie join forces with Sue Sylvester to join Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO-OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?

