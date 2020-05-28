Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively make a donation of $ 1 million to combat the coronavirus

The epidemic of the Coronavirus affects more and more countries, and the United States, which are not spared by the virus, prepare it gently to the containment . On social networks, celebrities mobilize, provide support to their fans and give a few tips .

In order to provide assistance to those most in need and affected by the disease the hollywood couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, has donated a million dollars to food banks . A beautiful action as the two actors shared on their account Instagram . This money will go therefore to the associations Feeding America and Food Banks Canada .

“Although we need to distance ourselves socially in order to protect those who can’t quarantine, we can stay connected . Think of those who are alone . Facetime, Skype, make a video . Think of the love that can travel the – beyond all of that . Communities are on the rise, doing errands for the elderly, making food for children . We can all do something for someone, even staying at home. . I send you all my love . “says Blake Lively . A beautiful message upbeat and positive, which it is hoped, will resonate with the many fans of the couple .

In order to bring a touch of humour, of which they have the secret, the actress adds,”Now, can someone tell Ryan that the ’emotional distance’ with its beautiful – mother does nothing . Nothing can save it“ . From his side, Ryan Reynolds concluded his message with a little bit of lightness by adding the phone number of Hugh Jackman !