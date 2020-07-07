Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively make a donation of $ 200,000 to the education of native canadians

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively — Avalon / Starface



Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have given $ 200,000 to the Coady Institute of the St Francis Xavier University in nova scotia. The sum will be used for the launch of the Circle of the Abundance of the Amplification of Indigenous Women’s Leadership, which aims to raise a total of $ 1 million, as you can read on the website of the

canadian university.

The program should help the native women of canada who are leaders in their respective fields, to expand the scope of their work and make themselves heard. The Coady Institute will be able to extend their programs across the country for women leaders of the First Nations, Métis and Inuit people in their communities, as well as on the campus of St. Francis Xavier University in nova Scotia “.

A bride and groom

Ryan Reynolds was born in Vancouver and has a heart to help your country. “We are very happy to support the incredible work of the program of the Coady Institute to work with Indigenous Women. We are surprised by the conversations we have had and the work you are doing. We can’t wait to join in this project “, have informed in a press release attached, the two hollywood stars.

Since the beginning of the year, which has had its share of disasters, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have proved their interest and generosity, to defend just causes, even if the fight against racism, or against the consequences of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.