Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively make a donation

(Antigonish) The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pay of $ 200,000 to an institute of the University of San Francisco Xavier in Nova Scotia to help promote the leadership of aboriginal women.

The canadian Press

A press release indicates that the gift of the couple of hollywood aims to revive the purpose of the Coady Institute to collect a million dollars for its international Center for women’s leadership.

Ryan Reynolds is a canadian actor who has appeared in films such as Deadpool and Green Lanternwhile his wife, Blake Lively is an actress of american cinema have been included in the poster Green Lantern and A Simple Favor.

Karri-Lynn Paul, a leader of the program of Coady Indians and one of their graduates, explains that a first group of mentors and graduates of the past 10 years is beginning to examine ways to further develop the program in the institute of Antigonish.

The institute aims to expand its range of leadership programs across the country for the women chiefs of First Nations, métis and inuit.

One of the objectives is to offer more programs in aboriginal communities and on campus.

Eileen Alma, director of the international Centre of lynn Coady for the leadership of women, says that the commitment of the actors to learn more about aboriginal issues has been a challenge for the Coady Institute.

“We have added a great boost to our efforts to amplify the voices of indigenous women at local and global level,” he said.