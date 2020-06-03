Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively : the incredible story of love

For several years, the famous actor Ryan Reynolds form with Blake Lively, the ex-heroine of the series Gossip Girl, a cute hollywood couple.

Since their first encounter, a great complicity was felt between the two lovers. However, a particular event apart from their beautiful love story.

THEIR FIRST MEETING

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met while filming the movie “The Green Lantern” in 2010. In fact, the two stars have both played a role in the film and despite a beautiful complicity, the thunderbolt has not yet taken place.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the premiere of “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” at Military Island in Times Square on may 2, 2019 in New York City. | Photo : Getty Images

In addition, at this time, the two actors were both as a couple. Ryan Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson while Blake Lively was a couple with Penn Badgley.

The click took place a year after the shooting, and fairly original. In 2011, they have organized a “double date” where Ryan was supposed to have a date with another woman, and Blake with another man. Fate decided otherwise, and at the end, they finally leave together.

AN EVENT THAT CONFIRMS

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the premiere of “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” at Military Island in Times Square on may 2, 2019 in New York City. | Photo : Getty Images

The point of no return has been out to a restaurant that the couple has made.

“We were in a small restaurant in Tribeca that stays open very late. They spent a song and I invited her to dance.”

said Ryan Reynolds.

This small party was the culmination of their great love story. Subsequently, they have still waited an extra year to get married, in 2012. Currently, they are the happy parents of three adorable girls : James (2014), Inez (2016), and the identity of the latest little one who is born in 2019 is unknown.

THE DAILY LIFE OF THE COUPLE

As well, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are still very discrete elements in respect of their private life. That said, their everyday life is well filled and is far from boring. For example, their exit to the museum the ice shows how much their complicity remains the same despite the passing of time.