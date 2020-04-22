Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman call a truce for a good cause

The stars of “Deadpool” and “Wolverine”, which are mutually learned from the videos and tweets over the years, have decided to call a truce for relief against the coronavirus.

The latest video opens with the credits “inspired by X-Men: Origins Wolverine” and is “tolerated” by their wives, Blake Lively and Deb Jackman, for the All In Challenge. All those who make a donation to support the american food during the pandemic have the chance to fly Reynolds and Jackman at home and help their children to sell lemonade on a lemonade stand.

“For one day and one day only, we have agreed not to disagree,” says Reynolds in the video. “And only a pandemic could happen.”

The two pretend to love each other, while disagreeing on almost everything in the video. At one point, an old black and white photo photoshoppée appears, showing that the two went to the gorge for generations.