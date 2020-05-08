Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman return to their war on the social networks

This has been going on now for years. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is send to the valves permanently. Actor Ryan Reynolds has struck again by insulting nicely his friend during the promotion of ” 6 Underground “.

It is a game between the two men. The two players, close friends, do not cease to be a winnowing in the audience during the countless interviews they give. While they were in truce, Ryan Reynolds has given fuel to the fire. Interviewed on australian tv, Ryan Reynolds took the opportunity to insult his friend Hugh Jackman, of nationality. australian.

The war continues

Ryan Reynolds appeared in Today Show Australia to promote his new film 6 Underground, available this Friday December 13 on Netflix. The actor could not resist and suggested his friend Hugh Jackman on his national television :

This is just a bad person. You have all been duped. You think he is the ambassador of goodwill in your country. People do not realize that it is a native of Winnipeg, Canada. The truth does sometimes hurt. Hugh Jackman is a scammer.

This is obviously not the first time that the two actors taclent with a sense of humor on social networks. During the production of DeadpoolRyan Reynolds was not to bother his friend that he will return in the role of Wolverine. He even made fun of him throughout the two films of the mercenary in tights red.

Obviously, Hugh Jackman has reacted swiftly. After the interview, Jackman has sent a response on his Twitter account. He shared a picture of Wolverine with only a single claw, in lieu of the finger with the message “That you dealt with in a fraudster ? “

As well the truce will not last very long. But it is finally a pleasure to see the war resume, and you always hope that they will agree to see Deadpool and Wolverine met a day in the same movie…