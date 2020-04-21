Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman: this is the truce | Africadaidly

They had already tried it and now they have decided to make another attempt: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have announced afor beneficial purposes.

For years and years, the two actors we have delighted in their funny squabbles social motivated, mainly, by the fact that the star of Deadpool he never missed an opportunity to convince his colleague to return to the role of wolverine in one of the film dedicated to the Mercenary Chiacchierone.

Now, the two companies have announced a “cease-fire” for the All in Challenge, a charity initiated which aims to ensure food to all those in need during the emergency of the sars Coronavirus.

Here’s the video:

Recently, Hugh Jackman said that in reality, the feud with Ryan Reynolds was born because of Scarlett Johansson: