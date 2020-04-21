Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman: this is the truce | Africadaidly

For years and years, the two actors we have delighted in their funny squabbles social motivated, mainly, by the fact that the star of Deadpool he never missed an opportunity to convince his colleague to return to the role of wolverine in one of the film dedicated to the Mercenary Chiacchierone.
Now, the two companies have announced a “cease-fire” for the All in Challenge, a charity initiated which aims to ensure food to all those in need during the emergency of the sars Coronavirus.
Here’s the video:
Recently, Hugh Jackman said that in reality, the feud with Ryan Reynolds was born because of Scarlett Johansson:
I met [Ryan] for the first time on the set of Wolverine, I’m made fun of because I was a great friend of Scarlett [Johansson], with which he had married. Then once arrived on the plateau, I said to him: “Hey, you better do it well, my friend, because I keep an eye on you. “We have started to tease us like that, then things fell with Deadpool, with him trying to get involved and I manipulate it on the social networks to force me to do what he asked of me.