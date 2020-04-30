Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay are ready for the following

Stoned by some, adored by others, 6 Underground divides but will not leave anyone indifferent. It must be said that Michael Bay has not dampened his enthusiasm for his first mégaproduction Netflix with Ryan Reynolds and Mélanie Laurent.

In view of the home public to be reserved for the film, we doubt that a 6 Underground 2 is quite possible by 2022.

Ryan Reynolds is starting to 6 Underground 2. All the more so that at the end of the film, his character says,”I’m A but I’m not finished” (I Am One But Not Done).

“It would be fun to do a sequel with a different atmosphere“has entrusted the interpreter of Deadpool to Screenrant. “Hid would be fun to do a sequel to the Thomas Crowne, with a vibe of old school movie-turn, somewhere in eastern Europe“.

“You know, as an actor, we are always asking what will be the next job and when it will arrive. Then able to make a series of 9 films would certainly be awesome. But it would be necessary that each episode reinvents itself completely”.

Now that the frame (very brief) 6 Underground has been asked, there are many possibilities for a sequel.

The film follows 6 mercenaries (4 men and 2 women) who are the best in their field. Their leader (Ryan Reynolds) is a billionaire, small electronics genius who seems capable of any invite. Their mission : to put an end to the actions of dictators.

On a simple scenario (and often stupid and wicked), Michael Bay can deliver an action movie manic full wheel free. This is the absolute chaos, full of false connections and non-sense, but that is what it is fun !

Has Premiere, Mélanie Laurent said enchanted by this experience with the director of No Pain No Gain and Transformers. “When you look at Michael Bay’s work, it does not look difficult because it is his thing. I was impressed to see this guy know exactly what he was doing when we had no idea where it was. There was so much lost in the process, yet it’s still very precise and knew every plan. This is what makes him a genius and a master of big action movies… Yeah, I was really surprised. I realized how important it was crazy and good at what he was doing.”

The Parisshe continues : “It was exciting to find myself on this plateau completely crazy with cranes, helicopters, explosions… I was like a kid on a playground : the car drove really to 200 km/h and I was really into it ! This is not a film on the intellect and the research of his character, but I had a blast… and then, I learned to shoot with firearms in a military center near New York city : even if the weapons we had on the shooting are white, there is the breath, the bullets burning fall… and we shouldn’t even blink your eyes.” Obviously, if there is a sequel, it is also up for it.

So watch out.