Ryan Reynolds confirms that Free Guy is in the movie where he took the most pleasure as an actor

Free Guy is a comedy action brought by Ryan Reynolds and carried out by Shawn Levy (The director responsible for the trilogy “Night at the Museum “ as well as episodes of the saga “Stranger Things “). The project benefits from Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Rebirths) in the central role, which is inevitably a guarantee of safety, since the actor seems to have let aside the nanars (Green Lantern, RIPD) to reach more sides of the pop-culture or movies parody (Detective Pikachu, Deadpool, Hitman & Bodyguard).

The concept of Free Guy is that of a bank clerk, discovering that he is actually a character background in a online video game, who decides to become the hero of his own story, left to rewrite. Playing now in a world that knows no bounds, he will do everything to save him before it is too late…

Originally planned for the July 1, 2020the film has been postponed to the December 9, in the same year because of the pandemic of Covid-19 that shakes the planet.

Shawn Levypreviously attached to the film Uncharted for a long period of time (itself also delayed by the sars coronavirus), previously announced that has attracted him and Reynolds in the project.

“To a very literal, Free Guy talking about Guy, who is cashier of a bank. He works in a bank, and his bank is robbed 17 times a day, and finally he realizes that it is weird and not normal “, said Levy, via the Hollywood Reporter. “Ryan and I have talked about Free Guy as an origin story of a super-hero without the cape and the tights and the IP. If you lived in a video game and could master the system, your powers would be unlimited. ”

On Twitter, Ryan Reynolds has released a tweet in which he said that it was his best film in which he has played :