Ryan Reynolds confirms that the film is in preparation

Ryan Reynolds confirmed, Friday, 27 December, that “Deadpool 3” was in preparation. If the first two films of the saga had reported nearly $ 1.5 billion, Disney, which has recently bought 21st Century Fox, intends to meet again with the success with Ryan Reynolds.

The famous “super-naughty“ should keep the same tone, said the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, the same for his classification – “Rated R“ or “Restricted“ – which is forbidden in the rooms some of the films to less than 17 years in the United States.

A guest of the american show Live With Kelly and Ryanthe actor has, therefore, reassured the fans, confirming the progress of the production, reports the newspaper 20minutes. “We are working on at the moment with the whole team, ” said the actor in the talk show ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan. We are in Marvel now, this is the first division. It is a bit crazy“ he rejoiced.

Since the success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds churned out blockbusters with the recent 6 Underground by Michael Bay and soon Red Notice, with Dwyane Johnson and Gal Gadot, both produced for Netflix.

