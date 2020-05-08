Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) mocks the mustache Henry Cavill (Superman), and it is irresistible

Ryan Reynolds is widely as funny in life as his character of Deadpool (maybe even funnier, in fact). The american actor has yet to display his sense of humor during the Movember, a global event that invites men to grow a beard or mustache in order to raise public awareness about certain diseases male. In a short clip posted on his account TwitterReynolds is advertising its soft drink brand Gin Aviation while wearing a fake mustache, an eye blink, which aims of course the real mustache thatHenry Cavill wore during the filming of Superman (Cavill then bore the mustache for another film, Mission Impossible), a mustache that had been (poorly) erased digitally. The erasure of the mo Reynolds has consequences that are even more direct, a fall hilarious that we let you discover in the video below :

“Translation : Is Drinking Gin Aviation will make you feel like a Super Hero ? I don’t know “