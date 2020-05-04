Ryan Reynolds delivers pizza to the students of his former school

With humor and kindness, Ryan Reynolds has sent a message of encouragement for future graduates of his old high school in Vancouver.

Ryan Reynolds has recalled his two years of high school in Vancouver in the school of Kitsilano. This experience has been, according to him, the best thing that’s happened to. This Friday 1er may 2020, the actor, 43-year-old gave a speech to virtual the future graduates of his old high school. Despite the cancellation of courses and many celebrations in school, the school of canada has scheduled its graduation ceremony June 19. Known for his great sense of humor, the husband of Blake Lively has washed his friends in class with whom he is still in contact and, in particular, one of them became a professor. “You have a teacher who is called Jonah Eckert. Her hair is grisaillant, he always wore shorts, even when it was minus 20”, plays the actor.

“I believe in you”

Joking aside, the actor was keen to share her testimony and encourage the new generation which he strongly believes. “Do what seems good to you, no pressure, but a thing that worked for me was to have compassion each day, either for you or for someone else, it’s good”. He warns also of the dangers there can be in the professional world and gives them real advice friend. “You’ve heard the expression “divide and conquer”, you see it everywhere, dividing people is just a means of distraction, disarm ( … ), and the world seems more and more to think about as well. But I believe in you”, relativizes the father of Inez (3 years), James (5 years), and a small last 7 months.

According to him, the secret of success is empathy. “It has helped me to recognize my mistakes and learn from them in addition to me have made happy”, he confessed to the graduates, adding that this quality was reinforced not only in his life but in his career.

Finally, Ryan Reynolds has ended his video by ensuring to offer a gift to all graduates : pizza from his pizzeria fetish of his years in high schools. It is, therefore, 385 gift cards to the establishment Nat”s Pizza that have been offered to students. “He wanted to do something nice for the children who have been deprived of their last courses,” testified the owner of the pizzeria.

