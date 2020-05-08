Ryan Reynolds gives (good) news from Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 confirmed by Ryan Reynolds

Good news for all the fans of the license Deadpool, who were anxiously awaiting news of the third installment of the saga. After various rumors a few months ago regarding the construction of a third episode, this time is the interpreter of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds, who announced the good news on the 24th of December last, all of this, wearing a sweater of Christmas particularly infamous

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIxWYuIb5ng

Thus, a guest on the tv show Live with Kelly & Ryan and asked about a third installment of the saga, Deadpool, the actor said :” Yes, we work on it at the moment with the whole team. You know, we are now at Marvel, and thus we are now in the Big League. It is a bit crazy. But yes, we work on it. “To listen to the answer of Ryan Reynolds, he just need to keep moving until 9.22 minutes on the video above.

Deadpool 3 at Disney ?

It should be remembered that if the first two Deadpool have been offered by 20th Century Fox, the same Fox is in the last few months the property of a certain Disney, who purchased the distributor for a little over $ 71 billion. In other words, the future Deadpool 3 will be a Disney movie, which also owns Marvel (and Star Wars, as everyone knows).

This should allow Disney to have a successful additional to the cinema in a few years with this Deadpool 3, after a year 2019 quite exceptional at the box office. A Deadpool 3 could arrive in theaters in the year 2022, and that should keep one side” R-Rated“or a ban to under 18 year olds… a shame for a Disney movie !

Recall that the first two games have raised more than $ 780 million each, which should motivate Disney to embark on this Deadpool 3. Remains to be seen now whether the film will be toned down one way or another… Answer in a few years.