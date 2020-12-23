CELEBRITIES

RYAN REYNOLDS HAS A VERY CANDID MESSAGE ABOUT HOW CHRISTMAS WILL CHANGE THIS YEAR

” It will be a different Christmas ” is the phrase that these days you hear in all the news and read in all the newspapers. 

It is a very important gesture to respect the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, but it is obviously also very frustrating to know that we will not be able to reach all our loved ones in person during the holidays.

This also happens to your favorite stars: Ryan Reynolds expressed how he feels about this uncertain and distant Christmas in a post published in Instagram Stories.

” My daughters won’t see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends, our aunts, or unclesIt sucks, ” the actor wrote frankly.

He then expressed solidarity with the rest of the world which follows the restrictions to help defeat the pandemic: ” Hats off to the many who will do the same “.

Ryan Reynolds is married to Blake Lively and they have three daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.

All families will experience an unprecedented Christmas, including the Royal Family. Prince William recently explained that they are still thinking about how to organize for the Holidays after it was announced that the traditional celebrations at Sandringham will not be held for the first time in more than 30 years.

