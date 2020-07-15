Ryan Reynolds has been sent to Paul McCartney, a bottle of Gin, the Queen Elizabeth

Ryan Reynolds welcomes a healthy competition.

The owner of Geneva aviation, held in the tone of a joke the launch by the royal family for a brand of gin, officially referred to as the Buckingham Palace, Gin, by sending a bottle to Beatles artist Paul Mccartney. the Dead Pool the star légendait your Instagram a fake receipt, ” Pre-ordered “.

However, many quickly noticed that the direction of the famous musician was the 221b Baker Street, Downton, Abbey Rd, 1D4 LYF, a false address, which can be described as a combination of the names of the pop culture of the united kingdom. And if you don’t reveal the deception, the direction of Ryan, of 1-upmanship Dr., Notcoolington, WTF FML did the trick.

That said, the royal family is organizing a pre-sale for its own gin, is described as ” having a real origin, single “, but it is for a good cause. The proceeds of the sale will be donated to the collection by Royal Trust, an organization dedicated to the conservation of works of art belonging to the family.